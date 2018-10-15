The East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader’s column with Stephen Parnaby OBE

It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks for the East Riding, with not just one but two major announcements relating to professional cycling.

First, we had a huge announcement in Innsbruck, Austria, confirming the race route and schedule for the Yorkshire 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

The nine-day celebration of cycling will take place between 21-29 September and commence in Beverley on the Saturday with a ground-breaking para-cycling event running alongside the Championships, which will act as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The showcase will feature every Paralympic road racing discipline and take place in front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled for an elite para-cycling event.

After the start in Beverley, riders will then pass through Market Weighton, Holme-Upon-Spalding-Moor, Foggathorpe and Bubwith before heading into North Yorkshire, via Tadcaster and Wetherby, and finishing in Harrogate.

The Championships are as big as the Tour de France and will see 90 national teams compete.

Then last week, Bridlington was confirmed as one of eight host towns for the 2019 edition of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The town is no stranger to the tour, having written itself into the race’s history as the start location for the inaugural event in 2015 and again in 2017.

As part of its three-year partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire, the council has secured a guaranteed stage start or finish in the East Riding and is pleased to once again be part of the race, which has become one of the most eagerly-anticipated on the world cycling calendar.

Bridlington has played a big part in the Tour de Yorkshire’s brief history, so it is only fitting it has again been chosen as one of next year’s host towns.

The council has proudly sponsored the race since its start and has helped it grow in size and popularity year-on-year.

The full route will be unveiled on Friday 7 December and the race will run from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 May 2019.

The council is proud to have secured such a pivotal part in both of these prestigious cycling events.

It is a phenomenal achievement and a real privilege for the East Riding.

As well as being amazing sporting events for residents and visitors to come along and watch, they generate civic pride by bringing people together to decorate their communities and cheer the riders on as they pass through.

Both races will also help put our region firmly on the global map and will be viewed by millions of people in more than 190 countries.

The races also create opportunities for local businesses and benefit the economy of the East Riding by millions of pounds.