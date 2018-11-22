The East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader’s column with Stephen Parnaby

Waste and recycling is one of the most talked about subjects when it comes to local government and here in the East Riding we are leading the way in this important area of work.

Thanks to our residents, the council’s waste and recycling team reused or composted 65.4% of all household waste in 2016-2017, that’s 20% higher than the national average!

This is a brilliant number and would not be possible without the ongoing support and commitment of communities across the East Riding.

Christmas and the New Year are coming up and this is one of the busiest times of the year for our refuse collectors and collections dates will change over the festive period but will return to normal from Monday 14 January 2019.

All residents will soon receive their 2019 bin collection calendar through the post, letting them know the revised days and the dates for the whole of next year.

Remember. Christmas cards, envelopes, wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, plastic tubs and trays, all glass and plastic bottles, books, newspapers, magazines, juice cartons and egg boxes can go in your blue bin.

All food waste, including turkey and chicken carcasses and meat bones, can go in your brown bin and real Christmas trees, with lights and decorations removed, can be recycled by placing them next to your brown bin for collection in January.

One of the most common recycled materials over the Christmas and New Year period is metal.

Earlier this year, the council joined forces with MetalMatters, an industry partnership comprising the UK’s leading producers, users and recyclers of metal packaging, to run the Make Your Metals Matter scheme.

A trial of the scheme was launched in the Goole, Howden, Pocklington and Market Weighton areas in October, with leaflets sent to homes raising awareness on the importance of recycling metal.

All metal is endlessly recyclable.

Every part of it can be reused to create new metal packaging. It takes less energy to create new packaging from recycled metal than from raw materials and the cycle can be repeated again and again.

Based on average households, more than 47 million cans, foil trays and aerosols are used every year in the Goole, Howden, Pocklington and Market Weighton areas. By simply recycling all of the metal packaging used, we would save around 1,284 tonnes of carbon dioxide, the equivalent to taking 273 cars off local streets for a year.

You can put these metal items straight into your blue bin:

○ food and drink cans

○ foil trays

○ empty aerosols

○ metal screw tops – from glass bottles and jars

○ clean household aluminium wrapping foil – used for baking or wrapping leftovers.

Remember: Please rinse and dry any food packaging before putting it in the blue bin. You do not need to remove paper or plastic labels.

Not all recyclable metal can go in the blue bin.

These items can be taken to your local household waste recycling site:

○ empty paint tins & lids

○ garden tools

○ pots and pans

○ crockery

○ nuts and bolts

○ door handles

○ bikes

○ electrical items.

For tips on how to recycle and for all you need to know about blue, brown and green bin collections and what can go to your nearest household waste recycling site, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/environment/bins-rubbish-recycling