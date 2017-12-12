The Crime Matters column

Throughout December, local police officers are operating high visibility patrols in Pocklington, Market Weighton, and surrounding areas.

In Pocklington, police patrols have been out and about in the town centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

These patrols included regular checks on peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour, and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

The patrols are also targeting any potential vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington and district area.

Police officers are also operating in the Market Weighton Town Centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers are continuing their patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

Anyone caught engaging in such activities will be dealt with jointly with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance.

Hotspot areas are being checked regularly and any drivers using their cars to cause alarm or distress will be considered for warnings and possible seizure of their vehicles under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

Crimes in your area

l Entry was gained into an insecure property and cash stolen.

l Entry was gained into a property in Sancton via an insecure window, items were moved but it would appear nothing was taken.

l Building materials were stolen from a site in Market Weighton along with further damage to brickwork.

l Entry was gained into secure outbuildings near Storwood.

l A vacant property in Market Weighton has been broken into and lead stolen from the chimney and other items taken.

l A JCB was stolen from the Yapham area.

l A sheep handling unit and equipment were stolen from a field near Melbourne.

l Two separate cars were damaged in Warter.

l Access was gained into a secure compound on the Pocklington Industrial Estate and a secure transit van was broken into and stolen.

l A car parked in Barmby Moor was scratched causing damage to the paintwork.

l A car parked on Percy Road Pocklington was damaged as the result of it being kicked and someone climbing over it.

l A secure property in Pocklington was broken into and searched.

l Number plates were stolen from a car parked on the street in Pocklington.

l Entry was gained into a secure business compound and tools stolen.

l A secure catering trailer in a compound was broken into and stock etc stolen.

l A cash machine was stolen in a ram raid but found abandoned nearby.

l A car in Pocklington has had its wing mirror smashed and paintwork damaged.

l A secure property in Pocklington was broken into and various items including cash and electrical equipment were stolen.

l A vehicle parked on the road had eggs thrown at its windscreen causing damage.

Drop-in surgeries

PCSO Laura Hudson will be available at Wetwang Village Hall Coffee Morning to discuss community issues and offer crime prevention advice on Tuesday 9 January between 10.30am and noon.

PCSO Hudson will also be attending the Market Weighton Methodist Church Coffee Morning on Wednesday 10 January between 11am and noon to address any issues and to offer crime prevention advice.