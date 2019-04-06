Texas rocker Israel Nash announced UK tour - dates and venues

Texas genre-bending rock ’n’ roller Israel Nash returns to the UK this summer in support of his acclaimed album Lifted.

The album was recorded at his home studio in the Texas Hill country near Austin and is an Americana-bred opus without equal - as Will Hodgkinson said in his four-star review of the album in The Times, “Nash makes cosmic Americana his own”.

Allan Jones called the album “a thing of wonder” and asked the question “who can get enough of music as good as this?” in his 9/10 review in Uncut Magazine, whilst in Q Andy Fyfe awarded the album four stars and described it as a “huge slab of cosmic country prog”.

All this acclaim inevitably led to a nomination for Best Song of 2018 in the UK Americana Awards and a rabble-rousing performance at Hackney Empirebacked by Ethan Johns and his Black Eyed Dogs.

Tour dates:

27 Aug - NEWCASTLE The Cluny 2

28 Aug - POCKLINGTON Arts Centre

29 Aug - HALIFAX Square Chapel Arts Centre

Tickets are on sale now via loosemusic.com/live