Tesco shoppers thanked over meal donations

Thousands of meals were provided to people in need over Christmas thanks to customers at the Tesco Superstore in Market Weighton.

Generous customers in Market Weighton donated 2,738 meals for food charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust during the Tesco Food Collection.

The two charities see an increase in the need for donations at Christmas. The food donated to foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network is given in emergency food parcels to people referred because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their families.

Food donated to FareShare is distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare thanked Tesco customers for their generosity.

He said: “The food donated at the Tesco Food Collection made a tremendous difference to the thousands of charities and community groups that FareShare supports. These groups are doing amazing work with some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Emma Revie, Chief Executive at The Trussell Trust said: “Our foodbank network has spent the whole of December making sure that people referred to them with no money for food don’t go hungry this Christmas.

“This work has been made possible thanks to the incredible generosity of Tesco customers, store colleagues and volunteers during the Food Collection. Thank you everyone for your support.”