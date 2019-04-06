Teenagers ‘missing out on training’

Hundreds of teenagers in the East Riding of Yorkshire are likely to be missing out on education or training after leaving school, despite a government guarantee.

Further education leaders have claimed this is due to Government funding running out for apprenticeships.

Since 2014, local authorities have been required to find an education or training place for all 16 and 17-year-olds after they finish their GCSEs. This can include studying A-levels, starting an apprenticeship or work combined with training.

Department for Education figures show that in 2018, the East Riding of Yorkshire Council gave 95.6% of its 6,710 school leavers suitable offers of education or training. That leaves 295 teenagers who could be missing out.

Of those, for 81 the offer was not considered appropriate, usually due to personal circumstances, and 67 received no offer.

Association of Employment and Learning Providers chief executive Mark Dawe it was “scandalous” that the Government cannot guarantee funding any more apprenticeships for school leavers.

A DofE spokeswoman said: “This year’s September Guarantee data showed that almost 95% of 16 and 17-year-olds in England received a suitable offer in 2018.”

She added that a teenager who does not receive an offer will not always be missing education or training.

