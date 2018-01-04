Teams wanted to join apprentice challenge

St Leonard’s Hospice, which has a support group in Pocklington, is challenging local people to take on their very own Apprentice-style challenge starting next month.

The third annual St Leonard’s Hospice Accumulator Challenge begins on Saturday 3 February but teams are being encouraged to sign up right now.

The challenge will involve teams of up to six people from businesses, educational establishments, organisations, community groups and more.

Family groups and groups of friends are encouraged to enter too.

Each team will be given a loan of £30 and will then have 30 days to use the money to raise as much additional cash as they can, with all proceeds going to the Hospice.

Teams can raise money in any way they choose, as long as it’s safe and legal. The more creative the ideas the better.

The challenge ends at 6pm on Sunday 4 March.

All money is then returned to the Hospice before noon on Monday 5 March.

The overall total raised this year was £24,572.67 with the winners, the York College ‘Business Bulldogs’, raising an impressive £3,410.

Annie Keogh, Corporate Fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “Forget Lord Sugar’s Apprentice, why not take part in the St Leonard’s Hospice Accumulator Challenge?”

Call 01904 777 777 or email annie.keogh@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk for more information and to register.