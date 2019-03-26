Team’s tidy campaign nets 19 bags of litter

Volunteers from the McDonald’s restaurant at Shiptonthorpe and players from Holme Rovers Football Club recently teamed up to tidy the local area as part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign.

The volunteers gave the area around the playing fields and park at the village hall in Holme on Spalding Moor a refresh with the team clearing an impressive 19 bags of litter, including a toilet seat.

McDonald’s franchisee Mike O’Reilly said: “I would like to thank my employees and the players for giving up their time for this clean up event.”