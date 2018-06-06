Tapping into town’s taste for top quality beer

YORKSHIRE’S newest bar has opened in Pocklington, creating 10 new jobs in the town and offering top class beers.

The Hop Studio brewery, based in Elvington, has created its own tap room by converting an empty shop building in Market Place.

The exterior of the new tap room in Market Place.

The building had been empty for more than a year, since the previous tenant, Maynews, moved out.

The whole refurbishment, funded partly by the landlord and partly by the brewery, cost around £200,000.

The establishment, called The Market Tap, will have 18 beers on the bar at a time, as well as a large selection of bottled beers and ciders, a broad wine range and bar food.

The bar team will be led by Frenchman Julian Huyart, while the kitchen team will be led by Theresa Kaui, who hails from Hawaii.

Dave Shaw, owner of Hop Studio, said: “We have been looking for some time for the right property, so we could open a brewery tap. We looked at a few of the villages around York and other towns, but when we found this pace we knew it was ideal for us.

“Pocklington is a great town and it has new shops, and lots of new housing going up, but there are no other bars like this here and I think there are a lot of people whose beer tastes are not yet being met in the town.

“Accessing the market can be difficult for smaller breweries. The big brewers can be more aggressive on price and big pub companies do not give us a lot of access. More and more breweries are opening their own tap rooms, and it is a good way for us to have a direct route to the market.”