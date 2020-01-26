Talking Point with Malcolm Farrow: Tips to reduce your energy bills

A week-long campaign was launched in East Yorkshire last week to help reduce energy consumption and fuel bills as households continue to waste money on unnecessary energy usage.

The event, organised each year by Citizens Advice, provides information and practical guidance on saving energy, money and the environment through becoming more energy efficient.

It follows recent provisional figures which reveal a 2.8% increase in emissions caused by residential energy use in 2018 compared to the previous year, totalling 65.9 million tonnes of carbon.

OFTEC, which represents the oil heating industry and is an official partner of Big Energy Saving Week, is encouraging households in East Yorkshire to think about their current energy consumption as well as offering money saving advice. This includes:

○ Adjust your heating timers and thermostats

If you set your heating to come on more regularly over the Christmas period, remember to readjust your timers to ensure the house only warms up when you need it to. Nudging down your thermostat can also save you money over the long term but don’t lower it too much as living in a cold home can be bad for your health.

○ Upgrade your heating controls

Many homes have a simple thermostat which sets one temperature for the whole house. Installing a more advanced system can enable you to set different temperatures for each room throughout the day.

○ Bleed your radiators

It’s recommended you regularly bleed your radiators, particularly if you notice they are not warming up as quickly as they usually do. This will ensure they are working at maximum efficiency whilst also keeping your house warmer.

○ Don’t ignore your boiler

It’s easy to forget about your boiler but regular maintenance is important to ensure it is working efficiently. We recommend having it serviced at least once a year by a GasSafe (for mains gas) or OFTEC (for oil or solid fuel) registered technician. They are fully qualified and will complete the work to the highest standard.

○ Consider an upgrade

Modern, condensing boilers are typically smaller, quieter and more efficient. So, installing a new boiler will help reduce your fuel consumption, emissions and fuel bills. For the 10,000 oil heated households in East Yorkshire the good news is that oil remains by far the cheapest off-grid fuel.

The focus on reducing our energy usage to help lower fuels bills and combat climate change has rightly taken centre stage in recent months. Through Big Energy Saving Week we hope to raise awareness of the simple steps we can all take and the changes we can make to become more efficient.

It’s also important to remember that the cost of energy is a real concern for many struggling households, particularly in rural parts of East Yorkshire. This means they can often not afford the high costs of installing a new heating system. The good news for the 10,000 homes in East Yorkshire on heating oil is that a renewable liquid fuel alternative will be available over the coming years which will help to significantly reduce emissions without the expense of having to replace the whole heating system.”