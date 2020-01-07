Sutton village hall opens its doors to public

Sutton Upon Derwent village hall will be part of a national campaign which celebrates England’s 10,000 village halls later this month.

The village hub will be opening its doors on Saturday, January 25 between 1pm and 4pm.

It’s an ideal opportunity to have a look around the hall and see what it has to offer.

Chairman John Newlove said the facility can cater for any occasion.

Some of the existing users will be available on the day such as indoor bowls, badminton, pilates, first responders and children’s tennis coaching to tell people what they have to offer.

Tea and coffee will also be available for visitors.

A spokesman for the event said: “Sutton Upon Derwent village hall is a huge part of our community, run totally by volunteers.

“It provides a hub for the village including the Post Office, meetings and family celebrations together with the local primary school using it for PE and drama.

“It was built in 1932 by the Rev Pimm and has been the hub of the village ever since.

“Always being improved, it provides a modern well-equipped facility for the village and wider community.

“The village hall committee holds a number of fundraising events during the year including, cabaret nights, race night, beer festival, classic car show and many more.

“With good car parking, the venue has a large hall, two comfortable meeting/training rooms together with a modern fully equipped kitchen.”

Village Halls Week is run by national rural charity Action with Communities in Rural England and their 38 member organisations.

It takes place from Monday, January 20 – Sunday, January 26.