Search

Sutton school play delights audience

Sutton Upon Derwent Primary Schools Class 1 and 2 pupils wowed the audience with their story of the First Christmas.
Sutton Upon Derwent Primary Schools Class 1 and 2 pupils wowed the audience with their story of the First Christmas.

The stars were shining at Sutton Upon Derwent CofE Primary school when its pupils performed their nativity play.

The children of Class 1 and 2 wowed their audience with delightful songs, sparkling scripts and perfectly timed humour, as they retold the story of the First Christmas.

Executive headteacher at the school, Deborah Taylor-Curry, said: “Every child shone and played their part with confidence and eloquence. Parents and staff were incredibly proud of the achievements of the children.

“Well done and thanks to all involved.”