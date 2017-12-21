Sutton school play delights audience

The stars were shining at Sutton Upon Derwent CofE Primary school when its pupils performed their nativity play.

The children of Class 1 and 2 wowed their audience with delightful songs, sparkling scripts and perfectly timed humour, as they retold the story of the First Christmas.

Executive headteacher at the school, Deborah Taylor-Curry, said: “Every child shone and played their part with confidence and eloquence. Parents and staff were incredibly proud of the achievements of the children.

“Well done and thanks to all involved.”