Support for rail link revival

The Yorkshire Party has given its backing to the campaigners who are hoping to get the Beverley-York railway reopened.

During a meeting at Market Weighton Methodist Church, Yorkshire Party supporters and members welcomed leader Stewart Arnold.

Mr Arnold gave his support to the idea of reopening the former rail link as part of a wide ranging investment in rail infrastructure announced by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

Mr Arnold said: “It is time Yorkshire had the same levels of infrastructure investment that London and the south-east have been getting.

“We need to be re-opening lines and bringing in electrification. While the south-east has benefitted from new trains, new lines and station modernisation, Yorkshire struggles on with outdated and inadequate trains and poor quality station infrastructure.

“We need a modern, expanding rail network that is fully integrated with other forms of transport.

“The Yorkshire Party is fully supportive of the Minsters Rail Campaign which wants to see this former York-Beverley line reopen. We welcome Chris Grayling’s comments but we are very pessimistic that anything will happen – look how long it is taking to get existing lines upgraded.

“Devolved government in Yorkshire can help make this happen, however.

“After all in Scotland they have reopened new stations and hundreds of miles of lines axed by Dr Beeching.

“This is the sort of thing you can do with devolution.”