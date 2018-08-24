Successful garden party for CEDHAR

The recent Pocklington garden party raised £922.22 for Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes Action Research (CEDHAR).

Pam Sawyer’s garden in Andrews Court was full of people enjoying home-made refreshments, a little music, stalls and a raffle.

Prof Thozhukat Sathyapalan thanked all the fundraisers.

Prof Thozhukat Sathyapalan from Hull Royal Infirmary came along and gave a short talk about the research work.

During his detailed speech he also said how much he appreciates all the hard work done by fundraisers.

Pam Sawyer said: “I would like to thank all who attended and to the very kind helpers for all their hard work. It is most appreciated.”