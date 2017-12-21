Stunning live acts set to perform at Pock Arts Centre

Attention all showbiz fans – Pocklington Arts Centre has put together another stellar line-up of live acts for everyone to enjoy.

Award-winning American singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman has just been added to an excellent roster. She will be touring her new album Hearts of Glass on Thursday 8 March.

Comedian Phill Jupitus will grace the stage on Thursday 5 April.

She will be supported by the Americana Music Association UK winner Robert Vincent.

Another singer-songwriter, Teddy Thompson, will be playing at the centre on Tuesday 23 January, quickly followed by The Searchers on Thursday 25 January.

Multi award-winning songwriter Steve Knightley will take the stage on Thursday 1 February, while Vonda Shepherd, along with her full band, returns on Sunday 18 February.

The day after, on Friday 6 April, soul and gospel diva Ruby Turner gets close up and personal with fans.

The fantastic music offerings continue in April with BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Best Group winners The Young’Uns – The Ballad Of Johnny Longstaff (Tuesday 10 April) and 1960s icons The Manfreds (Thursday 12 April).

April’s line-up is completed by top German comic Henning Wehn (19 and 20 April) and blues singer Eric Bibb (Monday 23 April).

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for the full list and to book tickets.