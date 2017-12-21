Search

Stunning live acts set to perform at Pock Arts Centre

Award-winning American singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen will be touring her new album Hearts of Glass on Thursday 8 March.
Attention all showbiz fans – Pocklington Arts Centre has put together another stellar line-up of live acts for everyone to enjoy.

Award-winning American singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman has just been added to an excellent roster. She will be touring her new album Hearts of Glass on Thursday 8 March.

Comedian Phill Jupitus will grace the stage on Thursday 5 April.

She will be supported by the Americana Music Association UK winner Robert Vincent.

Another singer-songwriter, Teddy Thompson, will be playing at the centre on Tuesday 23 January, quickly followed by The Searchers on Thursday 25 January.

Multi award-winning songwriter Steve Knightley will take the stage on Thursday 1 February, while Vonda Shepherd, along with her full band, returns on Sunday 18 February.

Stand-up comedian, poet, improviser and TV star Phill Jupitus will grace the stage on Thursday 5 April.

BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Best Group winners The YoungUns  The Ballad Of Johnny Longstaff perform on Tuesday 10 April.

The day after, on Friday 6 April, soul and gospel diva Ruby Turner gets close up and personal with fans.

The fantastic music offerings continue in April with BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Best Group winners The Young’Uns – The Ballad Of Johnny Longstaff (Tuesday 10 April) and 1960s icons The Manfreds (Thursday 12 April).

April’s line-up is completed by top German comic Henning Wehn (19 and 20 April) and blues singer Eric Bibb (Monday 23 April).

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for the full list and to book tickets.

Blues singer Eric Bibb will be at the arts centre on Monday 23 April.

