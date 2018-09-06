Students take The Leap of Faith

A total of nine staff and 88 students travelled from the Market Weighton School for a five-day residential trip at Kingswood in the Dearne Valley.

They all left with plenty of excitement and some trepidation about the activities that were held in store – and the thought of camping under canvas for four nights.

Taking a well-earned rest in between the various activities.

Students and staff conquered many fears over the week – students who could not swim went in the water kayaking and raft building.

Students who were frightened of heights took ‘The Leap of Faith’ and climbed the high ropes.

A school spokesman said: “The students all worked together, team building, making new friends and encouraging each other to complete a wide variety of challenges. The last night saw a camp fire and awards were presented to many of the students.

“A great week was had by all even if they all returned a little weary and ready for a weekend catching up on missed sleep!”