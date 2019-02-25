Students showing the way over road safety

Pupils at a Market Weighton school are making their roads safer with a new initiative.

Mount Pleasant Junior School is focusing on the issue of road safety and the particular importance of keeping school children safe on the roads surrounding the school.

The school’s Junior Travel Ambassadors recently held a competition to design a poster to make people more aware of the road safety issues facing pupils.

A spokesman for the school said: “It is often a problem during the school drop-off and collecting times, when drivers stop in the chevron area and endanger the children they may be dropping off or the children leaving school as pedestrians.

“Our Junior Travel Ambassadors, who monitor the traffic outside school to help prevent parking and stopping, decided that we should hold a poster campaign to increase awareness of the dangers.

“The prize for the winners would be their poster created into a railing banner, which we could display on the railings outside school. In true Mount Pleasant style, the children created wonderful posters with safety messages for drivers to take notice of.

“After long deliberation the winners were chosen and their posters have been created in to banners.

“We have now received them from the Local Authority Road Safety Officer and we celebrated their arrival with the children in assembly.

“Congratulations to Ruby Calam (Yr 6), Holly Laverack (Year 5) and Toni Elsworthy (Year 4) for their efforts – a short time spent creating a lasting message to keep the children safe.”