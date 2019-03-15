Students sample French culture

Pupils from Barmby Moor CE Primary School have just returned from a residential visit to northern France, along with children from Garton on the Wolds School.

The Years 5 & 6 pupils visited a French market, bakery and cheese factory, as well as the Caves of Naours and the town of Rue.

The Barmby Moor pupils make croissants during their visit to a bakery,

Children also had the opportunity to pay their respects at the Thiepval Memorial to the Missing of the Somme, where they laid a wreath on behalf of the school community.

Pupils learned more about the Great War with a visit to the Somme Trench Museum and the Lochnagar Crater, and re-traced soldiers’ steps when they walked in World War One trenches.

The week-long visit allowed pupils to sample French culture, as well as make links to many areas of their learning including Languages, History, English and Geography.

A spokesman said: “The schools would like to thank all those who supported their fundraising initiatives for the visit, in particular St Catherine’s Church who made a substantial donation.”