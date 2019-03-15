Students sample French culture

Pupils from Barmby Moor CE Primary School have just returned from a residential visit to northern France, along with children from Garton on the Wolds School.
The Years 5 & 6 pupils visited a French market, bakery and cheese factory, as well as the Caves of Naours and the town of Rue.
Children also had the opportunity to pay their respects at the Thiepval Memorial to the Missing of the Somme, where they laid a wreath on behalf of the school community.
Pupils learned more about the Great War with a visit to the Somme Trench Museum and the Lochnagar Crater, and re-traced soldiers’ steps when they walked in World War One trenches.
The week-long visit allowed pupils to sample French culture, as well as make links to many areas of their learning including Languages, History, English and Geography.
A spokesman said: “The schools would like to thank all those who supported their fundraising initiatives for the visit, in particular St Catherine’s Church who made a substantial donation.”