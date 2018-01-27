Students receive netball masterclass

Students at Pocklington School were given a netball masterclass by one of the sport’s brightest stars.

Georgia Lees visited the school for some pre-season training, working with students and staff to provide the various school teams with some extra edge this year.

Surrey Storm Super League netball star Georgia Lees is pictured with some of the Pocklington School students during the pre-season training sessions.

During her day with the school the wing attack led sessions with the U12 through to the frist team squads working on their ball skills and movement, set play, centre passes and positioning.

The Surrey Storm Super League player is an ambassador for Mintridge, an organisation that encourages young people to get involved with sport.

Georgia said: “It was a great day, as the students showed great passion and ability and were very receptive to the training ideas.”