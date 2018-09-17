Students raise £7,165 for chosen causes

Pupils at Pocklington School raised £7,165 for charities this year as well as spending time helping in the local community.

A Charity Week filled with fundraising activities organised by the pupils themselves, followed by a sponsored 16 mile/25.7km School Walk during the summer term raised money for charities the pupils had chosen to support.

Each house selected an individual charity to support and cheques have been sent to The Stroke Association, St Leonard’s Hospice, Andrew’s Hedgehog Hospital, and Water Aid.

Headmaster Mark Ronan said: “I am proud of the thought and effort our pupils put into choosing the charities they wished to raise money for, as well as their enthusiastic approach to both the student-led Charity Week activities and the School Walk.”