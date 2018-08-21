Students look their best for the school prom at Hallmark Hotel

The Market Weighton School’s Prom for 2018 was hailed a great success.

The venue this year was the Hallmark Hotel, Ferriby, which hosted the event superbly.

Looking their best for the big occasion.

The chosen prom King and Queen voted for by the students were Dennis Harrison and Ruby Todd.

A spokesman at the school said: “All the students looked stunning in their gowns and suits. They had an evening to remember before their paths go in different directions.

“Thanks go out to Mrs Bateley and Mrs Brice and the prom committee among others for arranging the evening’s celebrations.”

A group of students looking dapper ahead of the event at Ferriby.

