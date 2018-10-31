Students join Right to Be event

An LGBTQ anti-hate crime project which has involved schools and communities across the area was celebrated at an event in Beverley.

The Right to Be project is an initiative led by children’s charity Barnado’s in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s youth and family support service, following a £48,000 award of funding from the Home Office Hate Crime Community Projects fund.

Students meet Baroness Williams, Minister of State for Equality.

The Market Weighton School was well represented at the event with head of year Mrs Brice and headteacher Mr Harrison attending. They were joined by students Chris Kerr, Alex Calvert, Sophie Johnson and Zara Breeden.

A Market Weighton School spokesman said: “The students were a credit to the school.

“We are now a Beacon School for Right to Be as we have had more staff and students trained as ambassadors than other schools in the area.

“Only five schools in the authority have achieved Beacon School status.”

The project brings together partners from the council, police, secondary schools, local LGBTQ providers and young people from the LGBTQ community, including the Lollipop group, which supports young people between the ages of 13 and 19.

The aim of the project is to raise awareness of LGBTQ lives and communities and increase understanding about sexual orientation and trans identity hate crimes.

The celebration was attended by Baroness Williams of Trafford, Minister of State for Countering Extremism and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities), who spoke about the Government agenda for addressing hate crime.

Presentations of plaques and certificates were made to schools involved in the Right to Be project.

Baroness Williams said: “It is fantastic to see the positive impact that Right to Be is having to help people in East Riding increase their awareness of LGBTQ hate crime. To see school children coming together to promote unity and tackle hate crime is extremely heart-warming.”