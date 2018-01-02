Students inspired by brush with artist

Renowned artist Tom Wood visited Pocklington School’s new £2.5m Art and Design Technology Centre recently to give students an inspirational insight into his work.

Tom Wood’s portraits of Prince Charles, Professor Robert Winston and Alan Bennett have all been exhibited in the National Portrait Gallery, and he has paintings in galleries all over the world.

Tom Wood in Pocklington Schools art department with some of his work.

He ran workshops for Pocklington School Fifth and Sixth Form students then chatted to them about his work.

Students were delighted to be given the chance to leaf though his sketchbooks, revealing his work process and the formulation of ideas. Many of his sketchbooks are in permanent collections of eminent museums and galleries around the world.

Dan Cimmermann, head of art, said: “It was a great pleasure to have Tom Wood working with our students. Not only is his work beautiful but his mantra about working hard at what you really believe in, in whatever aspect of your life, is incredibly inspirational for the students.

“It is always so exciting to see his sketchbooks, and Tom’s approachability and willingness to allow students to browse through them and ask him questions about techniques and processes is so valuable.

“Tom also ran a drawing workshop reaffirming just how important it is to look and draw from observation. It was immensely rewarding for both students and staff alike to chat and work with him.”