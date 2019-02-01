Students continuing the tradition of ‘giving back’

Pocklington School students have been praised following their fundraising efforts.

Students in Lower School packed and wrapped shoe boxes filled with gifts in aid of Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Appeal, run by Samaritan’s Purse UK.

Towards the end of term the whole school took part in Christmas Jumper Day to raise money for SASH, a youth homeless charity working across York and the North East. The charity was selected by students on the school charity committee as they wished to directly support their local community.

The event was a huge success and together with a collection undertaken at the school carol service, the committee was able to send SASH a cheque for £690.25.

Dr Helen Andrews, a new member to the charity team, said: “It was fantastic to see how enthusiastic the students were to share the Christmas spirit and ensure others had a gift waiting for them on Christmas Day.

“I am delighted to have become a member of the school’s charity team.”

Attention has now turned to the annual Charity Week, due to take place in March. The theme for this year is “All Things Magical” and during the week a range of exciting events organised by staff and students will take place.

This year’s chosen charities are: Surfers Against Sewage (supported by Dolman House), York Special Care Baby Unity (supported by Gruggen House), RNIB (supported by Wilberforce House), International Cancer Research (supported by Hutton House).