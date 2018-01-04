Student helps out at MP’s office

Pocklington MP Sir Greg Knight recently welcomed Charlie Procter from Allerthorpe for work experience in the Palace of Westminster.

The 17-year-old A-level student who studies at York College helped out with Sir Greg’s day-to-day work.

This involved updating records and seeing behind the scenes of the Palace and discussing with Sir Greg the issues that first-time voters are most passionate about.

Charlie was able to sit in the gallery of the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions.

He also watched a Select Committee examining the Brexit negotiations and saw a debate in Westminster Hall discussing Legal Aid.

Charlie, who studies Modern History, Geography and Government and Politics, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience at Westminster and the interesting contributions I was able to make to the running of an MP’s office.

“I was able to see in the flesh some leading figures in today’s politics and hear some important questions being asked of the Government.”