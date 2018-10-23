Strictly comedian heads to arts centre

Comedian Seann Walsh is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre in the spring with his brand new stand-up show ‘After This One, I’m Going Home’.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee had initially been due to perform at PAC this autumn, but postponed after securing a place on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome Seann Walsh to PAC next April.

“Through his numerous television appearances, Seann has become household name, so to have him perform his new stand-up show in Pocklington is a fantastic opportunity, whether you’re a comedy fan or an avid Strictly viewer.”

Tickets, £15, are available at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.ukor the box office on 01759 301547.