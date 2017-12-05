Still time to witness tree-mendous festival at All Saints Church

There’s still time for residents and visitors to enjoy Pocklington’s inaugural Christmas Tree Festival.

The new Christmas attraction at All Saints Church, which runs until Sunday 10 December, has 20 trees decked out in festive fare.

There will be carols with the Pocklington Town Mayor David Sykes amongst the trees on Sunday 10 December from 2pm.

This popular event will bring the festival to a close.

For more information about the Christmas Tree Festival please contact Gordon Scaife (Pocklington Town Council Clerk) on 01759 304851.