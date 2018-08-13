Still chance to enter classic car at show

Weighton Wolds Rotary Club members will be hosting their Fifth Annual Classic Car Show at Langlands, Shiptonthorpe, on Sunday 26 and Monday 27 August.

More than 150 cars have been entered so far but the organisers said there is still room for more vehicles at the popular event.

There will be a prize draw and an award for the best pre-war car on the Sunday.

The show will be open from 10am to 4pm each day and entrance is by donation.

All proceeds from this year’s event will go to York Against Cancer.

Entertainment will be provided on the Sunday by the Buckrose Concert Band.

To enter a car or for further information about the event please contact John Ducker on 07860 638119 or any Weighton Wolds Rotary Member.