Still chance create a poppy to commemorate your hero

There’s still an opportunity to commemorate your local war hero with a ceramic poppy.

The poppies will form part of the display for the Garden of Remembrance for ‘Remember, Rejoice’ – a flower festival which will take place on the weekend of 14 September at All Saints Church, Pocklington.

The poppy making workshops will take place on Wednesday 11 April and Wednesday 18 April in the church.

The festival will be commemorating the centenary of WW1, raising funds for Royal British Legion and the Church.

All the components to create the poppy are supplied and they are very easy to construct with much of them being pre-prepared. The cost is only £3 per poppy.

Participants can then mark the back of the flower with their hero’s name. They will be able to keep the flower after the festival is over.

A spokesman for the event said: “We are particularly hoping to contact relatives of those who are named on the memorial plaque for World War 1 in Pocklington Church to take part, but it could also be any relative, friend or even neighbour involved in a conflict in the last 100 years.

“We are privileged to have the nationally acclaimed floral artist Andrew Grisewood as overall designer. Outstanding floral artists from the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies from across the north of England have agreed to create exhibits. It will look superb.”

Call 01759 306045 or 07702 349199 to book or ceramic poppy making session at the church office.