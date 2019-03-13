Stepback tour is ultimate pop clash - sounds from the Nineties and Noughties including East 17, B*Witched and S Club - here's where to see them and get tickets

Two massive decades in music will go head to head in the ultimate arena tour this year. Stepback! 90s Vs 00s is the ultimate clash of the titans as acts from two iconic decades go head-to-head on stage in the ultimate throwback night.

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911 headline the groundbreaking tour.

Everybody loves a comeback, and there is no return to the pop universe more triumphant than the return of these nine bands.

They soundtracked the pop explosion of the late Nineties and Noughties and now they are returning, to do it all again – but bigger and bolder than ever before.

Pop is back in a big way, so sound the nostalgia gong and lets get the party well and truly started.

Promoter Dan Nelmes said: “The appetite for nostalgia has never been stronger, and we are thrilled to present this full on throwback fest.

“This tour promises to be a massive hit. It will be a glamorous, action-packed extravaganza with no skimping on the sequins or dance moves.

Stepback! 90s Vs 00s is going to be unmissable for any pop fan - a retro party like never before.”

The event is a Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday November 30. Tickets on sale from www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk