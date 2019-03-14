Starter’s orders for cancer cause

Pocklington husband and wife Lisa and Glyn Payne are taking part in this year’s Ride 100 – a 100-mile ride around London and Surrey – raising money for Breast Cancer Now.

They are holding a special fun race night at Pocklington Football Club tomorrow (Friday 15 March) to help boost the fundraising total.

The pair have been generously supported by a number of local businesses with raffle prizes including Sainsbury’s costa Starbucks, Coffee and deli house JJs, Pocklington Arts Centre, Ginger Cow and Hooting Owl gin.

Glyn, a keen cyclist, has already raised more than £2,000 for Prostate Cancer in previous events and has now recruited wife Lisa.

Lisa is a mammographer with the North Yorkshire Breast Screening Service and sees the devastating effects of breast cancer on a daily basis.

If anyone would like to donate to their campaign they can visit the fundraising page Uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MrandMrsPayne on the bike again.

