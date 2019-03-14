Starter’s orders for cancer cause

Lisa and Glyn Payne are taking part in this year's Ride 100.
Pocklington husband and wife Lisa and Glyn Payne are taking part in this year’s Ride 100 – a 100-mile ride around London and Surrey – raising money for Breast Cancer Now.

They are holding a special fun race night at Pocklington Football Club tomorrow (Friday 15 March) to help boost the fundraising total.

The pair have been generously supported by a number of local businesses with raffle prizes including Sainsbury’s costa Starbucks, Coffee and deli house JJs, Pocklington Arts Centre, Ginger Cow and Hooting Owl gin.

Glyn, a keen cyclist, has already raised more than £2,000 for Prostate Cancer in previous events and has now recruited wife Lisa.

Lisa is a mammographer with the North Yorkshire Breast Screening Service and sees the devastating effects of breast cancer on a daily basis.

If anyone would like to donate to their campaign they can visit the fundraising page Uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MrandMrsPayne on the bike again.

