Starbrite students shine

A group of talented performers from Starbrite Studios School of Performing Arts successfully presented Elf Jr The Musical to 340 people at The Hayward Theatre in Beverley.

The musical featured 60 Starbrite students, aged between three and 16 years.

The musical was directed by Emma Bailey-Hague, creative director and principal at the Shiptonthorpe studios.

She said: “With catchy songs, fun characters, and bold dance arrangements which had people talking long after the show was over, Starbrite students presented this lovable story in an unforgettable way which encouraged each of us to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer.

“From the first rehearsal, the students worked together as a team and created this wonderful experience which audiences thoroughly enjoyed.”