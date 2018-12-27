St Mary and St Joseph RC Primary School children’s reverse advent calendar for charity

St Mary and St Joseph RC Primary School children have taken part in a ‘reverse advent calendar’ and donated tinned food for Project Hotdog, a charity for the homeless based in Hull.

These items were used to make nutritious meals for homeless people over the festive period.

Each class had an empty hamper at the beginning of advent, and all the children helped to fill these by bringing in donations of items which could be used to make hearty, hot meals.

A spokesman at St Mary and St Joseph school said: “The children’s response to the reverse calendar was fantastic. Well done to everyone concerned.”