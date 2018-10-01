St Leonard’s staff join care week celebrations

St Leonard’s Hospice will join forces with around 200 hospices around the UK to celebrate Hospice Care Week this month.

The week (8-14 October) aims to raise the profile of hospice care and celebrate the diverse range of people involved in providing and supporting hospice care.

St Leonard’s Hospice staff will be delivering tours of the Hospice from Monday 8 to Friday 12 October.

A hospice spokesman said: “We encourage as many people to get involved as possible – we hope you will join in the celebrations.”

