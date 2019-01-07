St Leonard’s shop in volunteers plea

A charity shop in Pocklington is looking to attract new volunteers following a refurbishment last year.

The St Leonard’s Hospice charity shop on Waterloo Lane is looking for people to help out with a range of tasks. The roles involve serving customers and ensuring high quality service is maintained at all times, as well as helping the shop managers and other volunteers to ensure the shop remains clean, tidy and well stocked.

Helen Moreton, retail manager at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “Volunteer positions in our shops are very varied, allow you to learn new skills and meet lots of new people. Our volunteers play a huge part in our organisation and without them we could not do what we do. Call 01904 788777 or email retail@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk for more details.”