St Leonard’s Midnight Walk tickets on sale

St Leonard’s Hospice fundraisers are asking people in the Pocklington area to join them on York’s royal miles as they celebrate the tenth annual Midnight Walk.

The walk will take place on Saturday 9 June and has a royal theme this year. Starting from York College, the walk takes in a seven-mile route around York.

Katie Jackson, fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “The event is open to all – men, women and children.

“Early bird tickets are available at www.stleonardshospice.org.uk until Monday 2 April at £15 for adults (£10 children).”