St Helen’s Farm yoghurts voted cream of the crop

The UK’s largest goats’ milk producer, St Helen’s Farm, is celebrating after its new flavoured yogurts were crowned best in the dairy industry.

The Seaton Ross-based dairy and goat farm picked up the ‘Taste of Excellence Awards – Category Winner for Yogurt’ award for its Raspberry and Goji Berry and Peach and Passion fruit flavoured goats’ milk yogurts at the British Dairying Cream Awards.

Available in Waitrose stores and online at Ocado, the 125ml yogurts have proved to be a firm favourite with customers, particularly those looking for a naturally good treat that it low in sugar but full of flavour.

St Helen’s Farm has been farming for more than 30 years. It produces a range of freshly packed goats’ milk products that are available at supermarkets and stores across the country.

Paul Dunlea, operations manager at St Helen’s Farm, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have picked up this award for our new flavoured yogurts.

“Since we launched them at the end of summer, we’ve had nothing but excellent feedback from our customers.

“We do, however, sometimes hear that people who haven’t tried goats’ milk products before are concerned that they’ll dislike the taste as they’re worried it may be too tangy, and so it’s fantastic to pick up awards like this to demonstrate that that really isn’t the case.

“We’re so pleased the judges loved the yoghurts as much as we do.”