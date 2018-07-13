Sports day fun at Barmby Moor school

Children at Barmby Moor CE Primary School recently took to the race track for their annual sports day.

Pupils competed in their house colours for Eagles, Kites, Owls and Falcons, with the Kites being victorious.

A spokesman for the school said: “Congratulations to all who took part. All the pupils were fantastic.”

