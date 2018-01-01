Sporting Past – a trip down memory lane

Could you shed some light on the photos in Sporting Past? If so, then we want to hear from you.

Memories can last a lifetime and we want you to share yours with us.

A football team in the 1980s.

If you have any information about the photos included in today’s edition, please email us at news@pocklingtonpost.co.uk or write to us at Sporting Past, Pocklington Post, Newchase Court, Hopper Hill Road, Scarborough, YO11 3YS.

If you would like to send in your own Sporting Past photographs, please do. Include all the information about when and where they were taken, who is in the picture and, where appropriate, what they are doing now.

Please email pictures if possible but they can also be submitted by post.

All photographs sent by post can be returned so please supply a stamped, addressed envelope.

Holme Rovers in action, but when?

This page has been compiled by Roger Pattison.

Pocklington RUFC in the 1980s.

A Woldgate School Netball team in the 1980s.

Pocklington FC action.

Fun run in 2003.