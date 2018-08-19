Speed watch scheme set to operate across East Riding

People in Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding villages could become police-trained volunteers in an attempt to stop speeding cars.

Police and crime commissioner Keith Hunter and Humberside Police chief constable Lee Freeman have agreed to develop a Community Speed Watch scheme across the force area – including the East Riding.

The decision follows a successful pilot earlier this year at a village in North Lincolnshire, followed by visits to similar schemes already operating in other police force areas.

Community Speed Watch allows residents, particularly those in rural communities, to become police-trained volunteers monitoring vehicle speeds in their communities, with the aim of changing the behaviour of some road users who drive above the speed limit through small towns and villages.

Mr Hunter said: “There has always been a persistent problem with drivers speeding in all our towns and villages but particularly in rural areas. Communities tell me time and again how this inconsiderate behaviour blights their lives and how they want to help the police to reduce it.

“I have always said I want more power passed to communities who want to make a positive difference where they live and Community Speed Watch looks to give residents what they have been asking for. We have received numerous requests for a Speed Watch scheme across the force area so I am delighted Humberside Police will now be developing our own in the coming weeks.”