Residents in the area turned out in force yesterday to enjoy the spectacle of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Crowds lined the route to see the tour pelotons come through Pocklington and surrounding villages.

Pocklington School students cheer on Harry Tanfield as he powers forward.

People had plenty do to keep them occupied thanks to the various activities put on by the town council and other community groups.

They also had the chance to watch the men’s and women’s races on the big screen.

Crowds wait patiently for the men's race in Pocklington.

The All Saints tea ladies take a break as the peloton nears Pocklington.

A special police motorbike treat. Pic: Katie Merrison.

Cyclists get a great reception from spectators.

The big screen in Pocklington Market Place.

Pocklington School pupils wait for the women's race in the morning.

Waiting for the women's race.

Pocklington School students cheer on the cyclists.