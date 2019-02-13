Spectacular snowdrop show at Devonshire Mill

Visitors to Devonshire Mill, on Canal Lane in Pocklington, will be treated to a spectacular show of snowdrops when the venue opens its doors to the public.

The annual snowdrop day, which is part of the National Garden Scheme, will be held on Sunday 24 February from 11am.

The event is raising money for various cancer charities and refreshments will be on sale on the day. The cost to enter is £4.

A spokesman said: “Our garden is carpeted with Galanthus Nivalis Flora Pleno, but we also have a few others including the cultivar James Backhouse.”