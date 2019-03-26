Spectacular and Wonders-ful show

Wolds Wonders will perform their theatrical production, The Most Spectacular, at Pocklington Arts Centre on Wednesday 10 April (1.15pm).

The performance is loosely based on the life of the great circus promoter Phileas Barnum and brings the excitement of the circus to the stage.

A spokesman said: “This group is bursting with talent and although they may often do things differently, given the chance they can produce some amazing stuff.”

“The group could not run without a small army of volunteers who assist on stage, backstage and as trustees, dealing with the plethora of administrative requirements. The group is always on the lookout for new volunteers.”

Contact the chair of trustees Ged Leach on 07813 156346 or via the Arts Centre box office for more details.