Special event to mark Pocklington farm shop’s 20-year anniversary

A Pocklington farm shop that started life as a farmers’ shop in 1997 is celebrating its 20-year milestone with a special festive event.

The Mile-Farm Shop and Feed Shed is inviting customers old and new to join them for a celebratory get-together this Saturday (9 December), when they will serve mince pies and mulled wine to people visiting the store between 9am and 5pm.

The original farm shop and feed shed was established by Ken and Colin Barnes in 1997 to service the needs of the local farming community.

They started out supplying animal feed and food from two huts on the site of a former pig farm.

Over the last 20 years, the business has evolved and now includes a purpose-built farm shop and feed shed; a 27 seat café and children’s play barn; a two-acre Camping & Caravan Club accredited site and a photo studio.

A spokesman for the shop said: “We have a history of diversifying and adapting to the times over the last two decades as customer needs have changed and the retail environment has become much more competitive.

“We cannot compete with the local supermarkets on price, so we made a conscious decision to concentrate on local and artisan food and drink products that people can’t buy in larger shops and offer services that are no longer available in Pocklington, like a photo studio and a UPS collection point.

“We have also learnt that it is as much as about attracting new customers as retaining the wonderful ones we already have and this is why we’d like people to pop in on the 9th to see what we have to offer.”