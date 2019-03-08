Special column: Make a difference and stand in local elections

Vote, Vote, Vote! Most of us feel that it is our duty to vote in National Elections but what about local elections?

These take place every four years and are coming up on Thursday 2 May for County Council Ward Councillors and for Pocklington Town Council.

Present councillors who wish to stand for re-election must be proposed and seconded like any other candidate.

Town councillors are volunteers and may join the Council for different reasons but it is good to have diversity if all are committed.

A town clerk is employed for administration and advice; he has an assistant and a handyman for jobs around the town.

The public are welcome to attend town council meetings as observers and can speak at the start of proceedings with prior permission

The power of the town council is limited but a vigorous one can influence county council decisions and can help to develop the town in a positive way.

Some years ago, the town council had the foresight to buy the derelict listed building Oak House which has become the very successful Arts Centre.

There are new opportunities to grasp such as supporting a museum to house the recent important Iron Age discoveries.

If this were to be named a ‘Heritage and Learning Centre’ it could evolve to meet needs and wishes. A museum would attract tourists and a community hub could be of great benefit to local residents.

The important elections for county councillors also take place on Thursday 2 May.

Three individuals can serve on the council for Pocklington Provincial Ward.

These positions are remunerated and involve taking part in decision making and taking residents’ concerns directly to the ERYC.

There are extra expenses for Ward Councillors on committees. These roles do not need to be party political.

Pocklington Provincial and Wolds Weighton will each elect their own three ward councillors.

The deadline date and time for returned papers is Wednesday 3 April before 4pm. For Pocklington anyone over 18 registered on the electoral roll can stand for election if they live, work or own property in the town.

Information can be checked on the websites or by phoning the county council election officer.

Standing for the council and taking part in the elections can make a massive difference to people in the Pocklington and district area.