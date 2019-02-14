Special beer tasting event to take place at Pocklington Arts Centre

Do you love beer and food? Then Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) has an event for you.

The Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre have teamed up with two local breweries – Half Moon and Brass Castle – and renowned food and drink expert Johanna Menneer to offer a unique ‘Beer and Food Tasting’ evening.

The event takes place on Thursday 28 February from 7.15pm.

For £15 per person participants can sample six different beers throughout the evening with the proceeds going to the Friends of PAC.

Tickets are £15 per person and advance booking essential. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets.

Chair of The Friends of PAC Committee Janet Brader said: “We are incredibly lucky to have not only some fantastic, award winning breweries on our door step but also a superb award-winning arts venue so the opportunity to join forces is surely a recipe for success.

“Our Beer and Food Tasting event will be informative, interesting and thoroughly enjoyable.

“So whether you’re an ardent craft ales fan, a complete foodie, or just looking to spend an enjoyable, sociable evening with like-minded people this is the perfect event for you, and it’s all for a fantastic cause so I would get your tickets now before they sell out.”