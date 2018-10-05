Solicitors have the golden touch!

Harrowells Solicitors of Pocklington has won a top national award for being the best residential conveyancing team in England and Wales.

The firm won Overall Conveyancing Firm of the Year – Gold Award at the Law Firm Services National Conveyancing Awards at NEC Birmingham.

The award is the latest conveyancing accolade for Harrowells which last year won the silver award as national runner-up and was voted Regional Conveyancing Firm of the Year – North East &Yorkshire for the third year in a row. Harrowells was presented with an engraved silver trophy, which it holds for one year as national winner, and an engraved glass trophy to keep for both the national and regional awards.

The awards attracted more than 100 entries.