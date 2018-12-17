Snow Ball’s magical £12,500

The Friends of Warter School hosted their fourth magical ‘Snow Ball’ at Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe by kind permission of the Ducker family.

It was attended by 290 party people making it the biggest ball yet, and it seems the event just keeps getting better.

The event was sponsored by numerous local businesses, with Market Weighton Mowers and Clubleys both supporting as main sponsors.

The evening kicked off with a superb raffle in the company of welcome drinks supplied by Hooting Owl Distillery, swiftly followed by the fun of ‘heads and tails’.

The three course meal prepared by the talented catering department at Langlands was rounded off by a fabulous auction under the gavel of Chris Clubley, selling a cacophony of lots from stalks of sprouts and bags of potatoes to a Mustang Driving experience, a days shooting and a lawn mower.

Local band The Ordinary Men provided a great set of live entertainment to conclude the successful evening.

The organising team is delighted to announce that the ball has raised more than £12,500 for the school, smashing the £10,000 target.

The money will provide interactive white boards for each classroom at the primary school.