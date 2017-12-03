Smart way to use cycle route maps

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has made its cycle maps, including those covering the Pocklington and district area, available on smart phones and tablets.

Designed by the authority’s transport policy team, the maps can be found on the council’s website and downloaded using simple step-by-step instructions onto Garmin, MemoryMap or SatMap devices.

A spokesman said: “Walking and cycling are healthier and less polluting alternatives to travelling by the car. They also help reduce traffic congestion on the roads.

“Paper copies of the maps are also still available via emailing transport.policy@eastriding.gov.uk.”

If you wish to view any of the cycle maps, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/council/plans-and-policies/other-plans-and-policies-information/transport/transport-policy/#walkers-and-cyclists