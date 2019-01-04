Slimmers party raises cash for two charities

Market Weighton and HOSM Slimming World group members raised £320 for Myeloma Cancer Research and Hearing Dogs for the Deaf at their Christmas Party.

Maria Gray, who runs a Slimming World group at Market Weighton Community Centre, said: “We were lucky enough to be able to hold our charity night at the Londesborough Arms hotel. Many local businesses including The Star Sancton, Sally May flowers, The Red Lion HOSM, Mick Roe Garage, Deep Blue fish restaurant and many more donated prizes for our raffle. Thank you to everyone.”